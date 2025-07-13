Flooding possible as heat, humidity make way for scattered thunderstorms across the DC area

Another round of stormy weather will spread across the D.C. region as heat and humidity continues Sunday.

Flooding is possible in the D.C. area as another round of stormy weather spreads across the region Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible.

Earlier Flash Flood Watches for the D.C. region have been canceled.

Shortly after 1 p.m., radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the District and neighboring Prince George’s County area, according to the National Weather Service, which said between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have been recorded in areas marked by the warning.

A rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches was recorded over a span of 30 minutes, said NWS. Another 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Active alerts:

Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia until 2 a.m. Monday.



The NWS warned those in the area that excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

After a momentary closure, Main Street in Historic Ellicott City “has been reopened to traffic as rain rates have declined,” the Howard County Government said in a post on X. However, officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

With a weak cold front approaching the mountains, the D.C. area will see scattered thunderstorms developing around midday, lasting into the afternoon and early evening, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

He said storms will pop up at random in various parts of the area, but the storms will be slow moving and could have gusty winds and downpours that could cause localized flooding.

Those storms will quickly diminish after sunset, similar to Saturday.

A Heat Alert is in effect for D.C. until Monday at 8 a.m. as temperatures during the day are expected to feel like 95 or warmer. Find a cooling center near you on D.C.’s online map.

Even though the day will start warm and muggy, the thunderstorms and rain will come in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe enough to bring gusty winds and floods.

Ritter expects highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with a heat index in the middle 90s.

The weak cold front will continue passing through the area Monday, increasing the odds for more scattered storms, along with some gusty winds and downpours. The front will slowly depart at night, ushering in just a tad less humidity for Tuesday.

Ritter said the area should prepare for hazy, hot and humid weather, plus chances for daily isolated thunderstorms during the remainder of the workweek.

Any big break from the high humidity levels is still more than a week away.

FORECAST

A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible over the next several hours, but the threat for both severe weather and heavy rain is diminishing. Overnight it will be muggy with patchy fog. A frontal boundary will set off more showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and once again, there will be a threat for heavy rain and high winds in the stronger storms.

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 2 AM MONDAY … DOES NOT INCLUDE CALVERT AND ST. MARY’S COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND.

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms ending before midnight. Muggy overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit less humid. A risk of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

