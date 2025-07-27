DC region under heat advisory, with heat index expected to punch as high as 105

A heat wave that was slightly interrupted by thunderstorms in parts of the D.C. region Saturday, returns Sunday.

A heat wave that was slightly interrupted by thunderstorms in parts of the D.C. region Saturday, returns Sunday.

A heat advisory has been issued for the region from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday as sweltering temperatures and high humidity continue.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated an Extreme Heat Alert for the District until Thursday at 8 a.m.

Temperatures over the next few days will be getting into the 90s and with the humidity it will feel like 105 or hotter. Overnight temperatures may feel like 80 or hotter.

D.C. will open cooling centers this week. Find the closest cooling center to you online.

On top of the heat we may see some severe storms this afternoon that could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said he expects temperatures to reach the low 90s and the heat index to climb above 100, followed by scattered storms after 3 p.m.

“Limit your time outside and of course plenty of water, shade and breaks in the air conditioning if you have to be outdoors during the afternoon hours,” Evans said.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with high winds and heavy rainfall, Evans said. All storms should end before midnight, as temperatures fall to the middle to upper 70s by sunrise.

Chances of thunderstorms continue Monday during the afternoon and evening hours, which could be severe. Heavy rain may cause flooding. Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s, with a heat index as high as 105.

“We may be pushing 110 by Tuesday and Wednesday,” Evans said. “Hot weather continues through Wednesday, then some heat relief by the end of the week,” Evans said.

Evans said Wednesday is set to be the final day of the heat wave, with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index near 105.

“That’s when the heat will peak,” Evans said.

He expects cooler, less humid air across the D.C. region by the end of the week.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: HEAT AND STORM ALERT: Hot and humid. Storms later in the day. Highs between 88 and 94, with a heat index between 100 and 103.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Storms ending. Lows between 75 and 78.

Winds: South 5 mph

MONDAY: HEAT ALERT: Mostly sunny. Highs between 91 and 95, with a heat index between 101 and 105.

Winds: North 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT: Mostly sunny. Highs between 93 and 96, with a heat index between 102 and 106.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT: Mostly sunny. Highs between 94 and 97, with a heat index between 103 and 106.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.