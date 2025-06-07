Isolated thunderstorms, rain could impact Pride events in DC area

It's a busy weekend with Pride events in the D.C. area and scattered showers and thunderstorms may have an impact on the festivities.

Thousands of people gathering to celebrate WorldPride this weekend will surely bring rainbows to D.C. But, the forecast is also calling for some scattered showers and thunderstorms that may have an impact on the festivities.

Saturday is expected to kick off the day with a dose of morning showers, as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

“A few storms may contain brief gusty winds and brief periods of moderate to heavy rain,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

The wet weather continues throughout Saturday with isolated storms, but there could be a break in the rain during the afternoon that aligns with the WorldPride Parade, which starts at 2 p.m.

By nightfall, scattered showers will return, potentially becoming more widespread across the D.C. region.

Closing out the weekend, D.C. area residents will see even more showers and thunderstorms. Storms may bring a side of hail and gusty winds.

The sun will make a slight return come Monday, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. That said, stray showers are anticipated later in the afternoon.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Morning showers, isolated PM storms

Highs: 78-83

Winds: SW to NW 5-10+ mph

Latest guidance brings the highest rain chances during this morning. Skies will brighten a bit for the afternoon with highs on either side of 80 degrees. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, but most will stay rain-free. This is great news for the World Pride Parade happening between 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers

Lows: 65-70

Winds: Light

Scattered showers will dot radar for the first half of the night, becoming more numerous during the predawn hours.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 77-82

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the DMV Sunday, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the DMV, including areas inside and around the beltway under a “slight” risk. Gusty winds are possible along with small hail during any given storm.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, stray showers

Highs: 80-85

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Plenty of sun and highs in the lower to middle 80s will make for a nice day. A stray shower cannot be ruled out later in the day.

