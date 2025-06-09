Storms threaten DC region, but tornado watch canceled

Showers and thunderstorms hitting the D.C. region on Sunday are raising concerns about severe weather and possible flash flooding across the area.

An earlier Tornado Watch expired shortly before 10 p.m.

A ground stop had been issued for a two-hour period at Reagan National Airport, however, it was lifted just after 4 p.m.

“It’s like the storms we had a couple of weeks ago with a large area of supercells moving throughout the area,” Stinneford said. “I wouldn’t be surprised with the way these supercells are moving to see more popping up.”

Storms in the region, he said, were associated with a warm front moving through the District area.

Storms were expected to leave the region before midnight.

By Monday, the weather is forecast to be quieter and brighter as there will be plenty of sun with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Rainfall will come back on Tuesday, though, as it will be mostly cloudy and showers throughout the day. Sunny skies are expected to return on Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A chance of a shower or thunderstorm until midnight. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s

MONDAY:

Morning clouds with some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

TUESDAY:

Morning showers, then clearing. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

CURRENT CONDITIONS

