Late Sunday night isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in the DC area

Late Sunday night, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms will arrive after 4 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 74 with light southwest winds. After all the thunderstorms, the chance of precipitation will drop to 20%.

Monday is another steamy day with a high near 91 and a heat index making it feel like 102. The day will start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then more showers and a possible thunderstorm after 3 p.m., the weather service reports. Chance of rain is 70%.

The stormy and steamy weather isn’t going anywhere.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a heat alert for the District until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The District said the alert was extended until July 1 because temperatures are expected to feel like 95 degrees during the day and 80 degrees overnight.

To find a cooling center, visit the map online.

Looking ahead, the D.C. region can expect an approaching cold front to trigger yet another round of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall a few degrees Wednesday, with a lot of sunshine in the forecast.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Muggy overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 74. Chance of rain is 20%.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs 85 to 90

CURRENT CONDITIONS

