Evening storms threaten to flood DC region on last day of heat wave

The scorching heat has left but incoming are stormy days ahead for the D.C. region. Here's what you need to know.

The scorching heat has left but incoming are stormy days ahead for the D.C. region. Here’s what you need to know.

Storms popped up throughout the area Thursday afternoon, with some lingering through the evening. Some of these storms threatened to flood roads near bodies of water and bring gusty winds that could topple trees or power lines.

“Not everyone will see them, but if you do, they’ll pack a bit of a punch, with some heavy downpours and some gusty winds. So just keep that in mind,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings. A flood watch is in effect until midnight for most of the region.

A look at the alerts, watches and warnings in effect for the D.C. area:

Ground stops at all three major airports until 12:30 a.m.

at all three major airports until 12:30 a.m. A flood warning is in effect for Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia until 6 a.m. on Friday

is in effect for Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia until 6 a.m. on Friday A flash flood warning is in effect for Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia until 1:30 a.m. Friday

is in effect for Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia until 1:30 a.m. Friday Flood watch in effect for D.C., Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria in Virginia until midnight

Dayslong heat comes to an end

Before storms descended in the area, the fifth and final stretch of the heat wave brought temperatures in the 90s that felt more like in the hundreds.

“We’re going to be back in the 90s one more day. Our fifth and final day of this stretch,” van de Graaff said. “I think about 95-96, but it’ll feel like 100 to 105 (degrees).”

Friday will be cooler in the upper 70s, but it will still be humid so feels-like temperatures will me in the mid-80s. Later in the day, scattered showers will steadily increase into downpours around the area.

The weekend is looking pretty summerlike, however, van de Graaff added.

“We’re back to near 90 for the weekend, but not extreme heat, just more typical for this time of year,” van de Graaff said.

Forecast

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers and storms

Highs: 90-95

Heat Index: 98-104

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Temperatures begin to come down a few degrees as storm chances increase to 50% during the afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. The Storm Prediction Center has the DMV in the Level 1 out of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe storms that could contain damaging wind gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers, storms

Lows: 72-76

Winds: East 5 mph

Lingering showers and storms are possible during the overnight hours, but the severe weather threat will be over. Outside of any wet weather, it will be cloudy, warm and very humid.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy; chance showers, storms

Highs: 79-86

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Friday is set to bring a brief break from stifling heat and humidity. An easterly wind will bring added clouds and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will remain very humid, so feels-like temperatures will still be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected with the heaviest precipitation south and west of I-66 and west of I-95. Storms could produce downpours or damaging winds.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, hot; hit or miss pop-up afternoon storm

High: near 90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Not a washout, however, shower and storm chances continue Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.

Current conditions

Multiple counties around the region reported outages Thursday night with the majority being in Northern Virginia:

6,000 NOVEC customers are in the dark in Prince William County

Over 5,000 Dominion customers are without power

2,500 homes and businesses without power in Loudoun County; 1,800 in Fairfax County

200 or so scattered Dominion outages in Alexandria, Arlington and Prince William counties

PEPCO is showing 1,700 customers with no power in Prince George’s County

Power Outage Map for Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.