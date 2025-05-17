Weekend weather brings sunshine after powerful storms rock DC area

After days' worth of rain and cloudy, dark skies, the weekend is looking brighter — and not just because it means a few days off.

Saturday will start off cloudy with a potential chance for storms before things make a shift to sunny and breezy weather by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s and humidity will gradually decrease in the forecast as a cold front trails behind this week’s messy storms.

The National Weather Service warned early Saturday that high pressure building over these next few days will go on to prompt a “cool and gusty” northwesterly wind to evolve. “The next system could move in mid-week,” the agency said in its forecast.

Wind gusts are anticipated to hit near 30 mph, with the National Weather Service remaining cautious of putting wind advisories into effect for cities around the Allegheny Mountains.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight, with damaging winds gusts and large hail as possible hazard types. The threat for severe weather will be greatest along and west of the Blue Ridge. pic.twitter.com/OtfQhf3qr7 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 17, 2025

A code yellow air quality rating is in effect for early Saturday as well, where particularly vulnerable populations are recommended to spend less time outside.

Sunday will be drier and cooler with highs in the mid-70s. It will be mostly cloudy with winds up to 15 mph.

Friday’s whipping winds hit up to 74 mph in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Around the D.C. suburbs, winds toppled trees onto homes and cars, and brought down power lines.

On Friday, at least two people were killed when trees fell on their vehicles in Woodlawn, Virginia, and the nearby George Washington Memorial Parkway, respectively.

By sunset, thousands were left without power and had no idea when it would come back.

In a statement to WTOP, Pepco confirmed that over 3,800 customers had their service impacted. The utility company also said crews would be working throughout the night and into Saturday to assess the damage and work to restore coverage.

“All available personnel, including local contractors, are responding to restore service for customers. Crews will work around the clock to restore service safely and as quickly as possible,” a Pepco spokesperson said. “Due to the extensive impact of this storm, estimated restoration times are currently suspended and will be updated as crews continue to assess all damage.”

FORECAST

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to sun; Showers and storms possible, breezy

Highs: 85-89

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Early morning clouds are expected with warm and muggy conditions during the morning. There’s a slight chance for showers and storms early in the morning, but skies will brighten through the day with falling humidity during the afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a nice breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 60-65

Winds: Northwest 10 mph

Clouds will clear out with low temperatures falling into the 60s across the area.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: near 80

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Great weather returns Sunday with less humidity and lots of sun.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Nice weather continues to start the work and school week with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 66-72

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Temperatures drop below average to the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

