Lingering showers end after storms drench parts of DC region

The Memorial Day weekend getaway stumbled upon some storms Thursday afternoon, but a mostly dry and cool weekend is in store. Here's what you need to know.

The Memorial Day weekend getaway stumbled upon some storms Thursday afternoon, but a mostly dry and cool weekend is in store. Here’s what you need to know.

It was a slick and slow drive during the Thursday afternoon rush hour, as severe storms crossed into parts of Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s counties, before moving onto the Eastern Shore in Maryland.

It was also wet in parts of Montgomery County, as another line of less severe storms poured rain down on Bethesda.

Lingering showers will draw to a close Thursday night, after cool temperatures in the mid-60s that were well below average for this time of year.

“Average typically for us this time of year, we’re in the upper 70s. So we’re some 10 to 11 degrees below average,” said 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

Overnight should be cloudy but dry in the D.C. region, with temperatures in the 50s.

It’ll be mostly dry to round out the work week into the long Memorial Day weekend. Despite gusts picking up to 25 mph, Friday will be a warmer day with temperatures closer to 70 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

The actual weekend days show more promise for perfect picnic weather. But it might be a bit too cool to hit the pool.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs nearing 70 degrees.

“The brightest and the prettiest day out of the upcoming weekend, hands down, is going to be Sunday,” Johnson said. “It’s looking mostly sunny, and that is perfect for a lot of the concerts that will be taking place.”

Sunday will be clear and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

“Again, our temperatures for the Memorial Day weekend really a few degrees below what’s considered average for this time of the year,” Johnson said.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Lows: 51-56

Winds: West 5 mph

Dry weather is expected overnight with cool temperatures in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: 65-70

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Drier weather settles in to round out the week with high temperatures remaining cooler than average to kick of the holiday weekend.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: Around 70

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

There will be a chill in the air to kick-start the day with wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs and low 50s downtown. It will be a beautiful spring day, but remaining cooler than average. Adding to the cooler feel will be gusty northwest winds. Low humidity and sunshine; however, should make for delightful conditions for your outdoor plans.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Another chilly morning will give way to sunny and comfortable afternoon weather. Highs will rebound into the 70s with a continued northwest breeze.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.