Stormy weather heads to DC region with possible lightning and large hail

The D.C. area is set to ring in the work week on Monday with a bit of fog and scattered storms that have the potential to bring lightning, gusty winds and large hail to the region.

If you didn’t get your fill of rain — or hail — over the weekend, don’t fret, more is forecast this week.

But first, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said Monday is starting with “damp and dreary conditions” as fog could make commuting tricky.

“Keep the umbrella on hand,” Whelan said. “It’s cloudy out there this morning with some patchy fog.”

There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, Whelan said.

Highs on Monday will get into the low to mid 70s with high humidity.

“Any storms that develop could produce storms with damaging winds and hail,” Whelan said. “The storms could become severe.”

Come Monday night, showers are expected to taper off, with overnight temperatures dipping into the low 60s.

The rain will continue to stick around for Tuesday, but the weather will be a little drier mid-week. On Tuesday afternoon, the humidity is expected to drop.

“Tuesday will be a little brighter by the afternoon with highs in the 70s,” Whelan said. “Still a chance for storms on Tuesday.”

Wednesday will bring some more sunshine with a high of 75.

MONDAY:

Cloudy, Mild and Muggy

Scattered Showers, Storms

Highs: 72-76

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

Unsettled weather is expected, as we kick start the first full week of May. Plan for a cloudy, mild and very humid day with rain and storm chances possible at any point throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has the DMV in the Level 1 out of 5 risk category for storms that could contain damaging winds and/or hail.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers, Storms Ending

Overcast, Patchy Fog

Lows: 57-65

Winds: Light

Wet weather will taper off, but it will remain cloudy and damp overnight with areas of patchy fog possible.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny

Scattered Showers, Storms

Highs: 74-77

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Skies will be a bit brighter Tuesday, but it will remain a bit unsettled with lingering chances for showers and storms, as the upper level low spins overhead.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Highs: 74-78

Winds: Northwest5-10 mph

Nice weather is expected midweek with a nice mix of sun and clouds, seasonable highs in the 70s, and comfortable humidity levels.

THURSDAY:

Chance for Showers

Highs: 73-78

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy with a chance at a few afternoon showers.

