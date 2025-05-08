Storms could bring ‘damaging winds’ to Thursday evening commute in DC area

Don't let Thursday's sunny start fool you, more rain and possible storms are in store for the D.C. region and the wet weather could arrive just in time for the evening commute.

After a brief round of rain late Thursday afternoon, more rain and storms are likely to arrive Thursday night.

The chance for rain continues overnight and into Friday.

“If you are heading out for your dinner plans, make sure that you are grabbing the rain gear, because we do expect more widespread showers” throughout Thursday night, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

The threat for severe weather lasts until about 10 p.m., Peña said, and until then storms may produce damaging winds and small hail. D.C.’s farther southern suburbs got a taste of that earlier Thursday night, when the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning from about 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for part of Stafford and King George counties in Virginia.

That storm brought up to 60 mph wind gusts and up to quarter sized hail.

Overnight, showers will continue but the storms should taper off with the occasional rumble of thunder. Temperatures will drop into the 50s to lower 60s. Those cool temperatures stick around Friday, with highs in the low 60s and more rain in the forecast.

“Your Friday, again, keep the rain gear handy. The severe threat, pretty much nonexistent, but we do expect more showers throughout the day. This is when we could see widespread showers, so again, you’ll want to keep that rain gear handy.”

But don’t call off your weekend plans just yet, the showers are expected to wrap up by Friday at sunset.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things are expected to stay pretty dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 40s Saturday morning but warm up to 75 degrees by the afternoon.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be similar with a cool start and highs in the low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Sunny skies, light winds and low humidity are in store.

FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Showers, thunderstorms

Highs: 70s to 60s

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Areas of rain. Lingering storms end

Lows: 56-62

Winds: Light

FRIDAY:

Areas of rain

Highs: 60-65

Winds: North 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

Highs: around 75

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 78-83

Winds: North 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.