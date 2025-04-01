Dramatic shift in weather for Tuesday, after much-needed rain in DC area

After hours of rainstorms coated the D.C. region on Monday afternoon, residents will be mildly surprised that Tuesday will grant a momentary reprieve.

Monday’s isolated storms packed a punch with frequent lightning and heavy winds. Tuesday will be sunny but highs will be only be back in the upper 40s to 50 degrees, vastly cooler than the highs of the last three days, which were in the 70s and 80s in some areas.

“It will look pretty today with sunshine, but high temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler, on either side of 60 degrees,” said 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. “Our average high is 62, so while it will feel much cooler, it’s more typical of temperatures for this time of year.”

Gusts of winds around 25 mph will still stick around on Tuesday and clouds will roll in by the evening.

That’s when the temperatures are expected to drop. The lows for Tuesday are expected to be around 38 to 45 degrees.

Wednesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with a side of breezy winds. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 60s.

The next chance for rainfall is Thursday and Friday.

Full forecast

TUESDAY: Passing clouds

Temperatures: 50s to 40s

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Winds will ease this evening with just a few passing clouds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear

Lows: 38-45

Winds: Light

Dry and chilly weather is expected overnight with upper 30s to middle 40s by dawn.



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy

Highs: 58-65

Winds: Southeast 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Another dry and seasonably cool day is in store with our wind direction shifting out of the southeast. Expect a bit more cloud cover compared to Tuesday, but overall it should be a nice spring day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy

Highs: 77-82

Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Warmer weather is expected Thursday with highs back to around 80 degrees. Humidity levels will be noticeably higher, as well. There’s a slight chance for a passing shower, especially during the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy; Showers likely

Highs: around 70

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Showers are likely to end the end of the work and school week. Highs are set to range between the upper 60s and lower 70s.

