Thunderstorms could bring DC region much-needed rain during evening commute

The commute home on Monday will be marred by clouds and rain, as a spell of stormy weather moves through the D.C. region.

A broad area of showers will move northeast, bringing strong storms over parts of the D.C. area in the evening. Nearly 3 inches of rain are likely to fall in some localized areas.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said some of the encroaching storms could bring “gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail,” in line with a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

6:06 PM Radar update…A broad area of showers & scattered thunderstorms continues to progress toward the east & northeast. None of today’s storms have become severe yet. The strongest cell right now is headed across Rappahannock into W. Fauquier counties. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/69PU1VbVlP — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 31, 2025

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region were at a low “Level 2 out of 5 risk category” for damaging storms. But the National Weather Service said “several” of the thunderstorms could become severe, potentially creating “a tornado or two.”

Rain totals are expected to hit up to an inch, which, as it turns out, is much-needed for the region.

“It has been very dry across the DMV, so any precipitation is welcome,” van de Graaff said.

Once the storms clear the area, though, residents will be granted a momentary reprieve from warming temperatures as overnight readings dip into the mid-40s before climbing up to the 60s by Tuesday.

The next chance for rainfall is Thursday.

MONDAY EVENING: Strong to severe storms, gusty winds and hail possible

Temperatures: 70s to 60s

Winds: Southwest 10-20, gusts to 30-plus mph

Gusty thunderstorms will move across the DMV this evening before drawing to a close by 10 p.m. Gusty winds are the greatest threat along with a chance for hail and a small and brief spin-up. Temperatures will fall behind the front.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain with storms ending

Lows: 42-48

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

All wet weather should come to an end shortly before or after midnight. Humidity levels and temperatures will fall overnight with increasing northwesterly winds ushering in this cooler and drier airmass.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 57-63

Winds: Northwest 5-15, gusts 25 mph

Prepare for a dramatic change out the door with wake-up wind-chills in the 30s. A cooler, more seasonable day is in store with highs on either side of 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 58-64

Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph

Clouds returns with a southeast wind and temperatures remain near average in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 77-83

Winds: Southwest 10-20, gusts to 25 mph

Cloudy skies and warmer conditions. Chance for evening and overnight showers.

