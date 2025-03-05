1st round of DC-area storms brings 70 mph winds, with more rough weather to come

The D.C. area is in for some serious rain Wednesday afternoon. Here's the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

A squall line raged through the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a cold front that could bring more severe weather to the region Wednesday night.

The line approached from the west, and began creeping into the region just after noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties until 1 p.m., with possible gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for tornado development.

A severe thunderstorm warning for much of southern Maryland, along with part of Fairfax County, Virginia, warned of similar hazards until 1:30 p.m.

The system brought those risks to other parts of the area Wednesday afternoon. WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford reported a 70 mph gust on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge around 1:45 p.m.

Associated with the approaching cold front, another squall line was developing in the Shenandoah Valley late Wednesday afternoon that Stinneford said could bring severe weather to the D.C. area in the evening, between around 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“It looks like this line may produce some damaging winds and hail if it holds together after crossing the Blue Ridge,” he said.

Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible in thunderstorms as well. Monitor the latest forecast for updates: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/Ray6mHNhE3 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 4, 2025

“Storms will end before midnight, with partial clearing overnight,” Stinneford said.

After the rough weather associated with that cold front ends, temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and Thursday will be sunny and cool, according to Stinneford. But Thursday brings a wind alert.

“Winds tomorrow could gust into 40 mph,” Whelan said.

The weekend brings much more pleasant weather.

“Good news is Friday through Sunday, temperatures around the 60s and mostly sunny skies,” Evans said.

Full forecast

WEDNESDAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, afternoon strong storms

Highs: 62-67

Winds: Southeast 10-20, gusts 30-40 mph

First Alert Weather continues to track a robust cold front set to arrive later this evening. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is set to cross the metro area midday. Depending on how much clearing and warming occurs after the initial line of storms, a second batch may form during the evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms before midnight, followed by clearing and breezy winds

Lows: 40s

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Any lingering showers and storms will draw to a close overnight as cooler air filters in from the west.

THURSDAY: WIND ALERT

Partly sunny and windy

Highs: 45-50

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts 40-50 mph

Cooler and blustery weather returns behind Wednesday’s cold front. Highs will only be in the 40s, but it will feel colder with a strong northwest wind. Wind gusts could peak over 40 mph. The National Weather Service may issue wind alerts, so stay tuned.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 50-55

Winds: West 5-10 mph

The end of the week brings a bit of calm and near normal early March temperatures.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Near 50

Winds: Northwest 8-12 mph

Sunshine and cool highs in the lower 50s will make for a nice start to the weekend.

