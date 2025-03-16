‘Mild and muggy’: Storms possible Sunday night in DC region

Residents across the D.C. region won't be gifted the sights of a sunny day this Sunday. Instead, the day will bring wind and the potential for severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the region. Forecasts laid out the possibility for severe thunderstorms to strike the area — but that hasn’t happened quite yet and the threat is diminishing.

That said, storms remain possible after 8 p.m., according to WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

In addition, WTOP is tracking power outages in the area.

In Virginia, Dominion Energy is reporting that just over 1,700 customers are out of power in parts of Loudoun County.

In Maryland, more than 1,200 PEPCO customers also have no power in Montgomery County.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told WTOP the cause is fallen trees on power lines after to this afternoon’s 40 mph wind gusts.

Dominion says extra crews are out and working through the night with hopes of getting most customers restored this evening…

Flooding from the storms isn’t expected “due to the ongoing drought conditions,” according to 7News’ Jordan Evans.

Even though everyone won’t get severe weather, it’s important to be prepared and have a way to seek shelter just in case the storm worsens.

“Especially west of I-95 there could be some damaging winds and even an isolated tornado or two,” Evans said. “Hail up to the size of quarters can’t be ruled out.”

Outside of the D.C. metro region, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of the Blue Ridge — parts of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

But, the rainy weather won’t stick around for too long. The storms should end by midnight and temperatures will fall in the 50s.

Come Monday, there will be a slight chance for morning rain as the sun works to peak through the cloud coverage for much of the day. It will be breezy, “with cooler temperatures around 55 degrees,” Evans said.

By Tuesday, it’ll be all about the sunshine and temperatures bobbing as high as the low 70s. The good weather will stick around for a bit longer, rolling into Wednesday.

FORECAST

The risk for severe weather is diminishing as we start to lose the heating of the day, but an approaching cold front may set off some strong storms over the next several hours. Storms will end around midnight, and it will be windy overnight. Skies will clear on Monday, and it will be windy and cooler. Tuesday and Wednesday will be delightful with highs in the 60s to around 70. Another chance of rain comes our way Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. Mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Lows 45 to 50

MONDAY: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Highs 50 to 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with much lighter winds. Highs mid to upper 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs 65 to 70

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

