Thousands remain without power after wind gusts slam DC area

Strong winds brought down power lines and trees, as on-and-off rain spells had saturated the ground throughout the entire weekend.

Downed trees in Silver Spring, Maryland, after strong winds with gusts upwards of 50 mph were recorded. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) Courtesy Pete Piringer Downed trees in Silver Spring, Maryland, after strong winds with gusts upwards of 50 mph were recorded. (Courtesy of Pete Piringer) Courtesy of Pete Piringer Downed tree in Derwood, Maryland, falls onto home. No injuries were reported by officials. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) Courtesy Pete Piringer Downed trees in Gaithersburg, Maryland, fall onto Montgomery Village townhome. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) Courtesy Pete Piringer Downed trees in Gaithersburg, Maryland, fall onto Montgomery Village townhome, where all occupants escaped uninjured. The bedroom had been occupied at the time the tree fell on the house, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service. (Courtesy Pete Piringer) Courtesy Pete Piringer A downed tree in Alexandria, Virginia, blocks the roadway during high winds on Feb. 16, 2025. (Courtesy Alexandria Police Department) Courtesy Alexandria Police Department ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Thousands across the D.C. area remain without power Monday as vicious wind gusts pushed through the region over the weekend.

A wind advisory for the D.C. region ended early Monday after residents throughout the region witnessed strong winds that brought gusts of up to 50 mph.

As of late Monday morning, poweroutage.us indicated that Dominion Energy was reporting just under 14,000 customers affected by power outages, most of which were in Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun counties. Pepco reported that just over 1,000 of its customers in Montgomery County, Maryland, were still affected by outages, with just a few dozens between the District and Prince George’s County.

On Sunday, strong winds brought down power lines and trees, as the ground had been saturated by the full weekend of on and off rain spells. About 42,000 outages were being reported throughout the region at the time, most of which were reported by Dominion Energy, including in Virginia’s Fairfax County, where fire officials said seven trees fell onto houses.

The Bay Bridge was reopened to the public later Sunday after blustery winds forced officials to shut down traffic for roughly two hours. Wind restrictions remain in effect for the Bay Bridge as the Nice-Middleton and Tydings bridges continue to be under wind warnings.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, multiple trees were downed, blocking roads and bringing down power lines. Including multiple that came down on a house.

The National Weather Service said it clocked a gust of 76 mph in the Catoctin Mountains.

Here is the current summary of the highest wind gusts (mph) across the region. The strongest gusts were mainly tied to the cold front and just behind it. As noted in the graphic, 58 mph + gusts were fairly widespread. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/uUC4RgIOGj — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 17, 2025

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Veronica Johnson told WTOP that complex storm systems can make it difficult to know exactly what’s going to happen.

“Days out, it’s hard to tell how much cold air is going to be coming into a system, how much moisture, how much wind, or what direction those winds are going to be coming into the storm system — as well as the storm intensity,” Johnson said.

Despite weather being difficult to nail down, Monday morning is looking to be a cold one. Evans said the wind chill could be “down to 20 degrees.”

Bridge impacts

Bay Bridge: Under wind restrictions.

Nice Bridge-Middleton: Under wind warning.

Tydings Bridge: Wind warnings in effect.

Power Outage Map

The map below contains current power outages in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. This map is updated every 10 minutes.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.