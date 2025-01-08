Need new tires to handle the winter weather? Here’s where you can get the best deal

If you're in the market for some new car tires, here are some tips on what to look for.

These snow- and ice-covered roads can be slippery, especially if you have worn tires, or ones meant for summer. Washington Consumers’ Checkbook has tips for getting a deal on a new set of all-seasons — or even some winter rubber.

Kevin Brassler, an executive editor with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, an independent, nonprofit consumer organization, told WTOP that they sent undercover shoppers to price out tires for four different cars at many different retailers, including nationwide and local tire shops, car dealerships and warehouse clubs.

“And when we found that, we could usually save $500 or more just by buying from a lower cost store,” Brasler said.

BJ’s and Costco were the overall price winners, according to their research.

But Brassler said those stores have a very limited selection, and if you are looking for a very specific tire, other stores may be better options.

“We also found low prices at Firestone, Graves Auto and Tire, Piedmont Tire and Auto and Tires Plus, their prices, they weren’t as low as BJ’s or Costco, but at least you’re not going to get overcharged,” said Brassler.

If you think you’ll save a bit of coin by buying online or on Amazon, think again.

While sites like simpletire.com and tirerack.com had the lowest prices among online retailers, once installation costs were factored in, they still came out substantially higher than both BJ’s and Costco.

“We also found that prices at Amazon and several other outlets overall were about only about average once we added installation costs,” Brassler said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.