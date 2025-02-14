Get your umbrellas ready! Rain will be pouring in the DC area on Saturday

Get your umbrellas ready because it will be a rainy Saturday in the D.C. area, washing away all the leftover snow from Tuesday's winter storm.

The day will start off cloudy with a wintry mix, transitioning to all rain, which could lead to floods. The rain “may be become moderate to heavy at times during the late afternoon and evening,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Temperatures will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

The wet weather will continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There will be on-and-off chances for showers Sunday. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees, even though there will be a cold front in the afternoon.

The cold front will bring cold air Monday and Tuesday, Rudin said, adding that winter weather chances are on the rise for Wednesday and Thursday.

Full forecast

SATURDAY:

Wintry mix to rain

Highs: 35-40

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Precipitation starts off in the late morning to early afternoon as a wintry mix. Due to ground temperatures above freezing, slick spots on roads are not expected. However, where temperatures stay closer to 32 degrees, such as elevations above 1000 feet, a glaze of ice is possible. A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas northwest of D.C. As temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, a change over to all rain will occur. Expect scattered rain showers during the evening into the overnight. SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cold rain

Lows: 34-38

Winds: South 5 mph

Rain continues on and off overnight as temperatures stay in the 30s. SUNDAY: WIND ALERT

Rain

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Southwest 20-30 mph

Gusts: 50 – 60 mph

A break in the rain is expected during the morning as the cold front approaches. A passing warm front will rise temperatures into the low 60s as winds increase. Some thunder is possible in the line of heavier showers during the early afternoon. The risk for severe weather is very low. Through the weekend, a widespread inch to inch and a half of rain is likely, leading to some flooding over the mountains due to snow melt runoff. Also, high winds are expected during the afternoon with west winds gusting up to 60 mph. MONDAY:

Windy

Highs: 38-42

Wind Chill: 28-33

Winds: West 20-25 mph

Plan for a windy day with gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph and lower temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 36-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Expect added cloud cover and temperatures staying below average near 40 degrees. Current conditions

