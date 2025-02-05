Another round of winter weather: Wintry mix expected in the DC area Wednesday night

Another round of winter weather could be coming to the D.C. region as a wintry mix is expected on Wednesday night.

Another round of winter weather could be coming to the D.C. region as a wintry mix is expected Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be filled with cloudy skies throughout the day with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. But a winter weather advisory will be in effect in the evening, starting from 9 p.m. until noon on Thursday. There is also an ice storm warning for far Western Maryland in the mountain side.

That’s because there will be some sleet and freezing rain “developing as early as 10 p.m., continuing until 10 a.m. Thursday,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

A tenth to a quarter inch of ice is possible, potentially making the roads difficult to drive on when commuting to work or school on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be warmer on Thursday, and the sleet and freezing rain will switch to “all liquid by noon,” Johnson said, adding that the rain should end by 1 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s as it “will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average,” according to Johnson.

Friday will have plenty of sun and temperatures near 50 degrees. There is a chance of wintry weather coming back on Saturday.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, evening wintry mix

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Clouds will win the day along with chilly highs in the 30s and lower 40s. By evening, a wintry mix consisting freezing rain and sleet will develop. A winter weather advisory begins at 9 p.m. and extends until noon for the metro area; an ice storm warning for far Western Maryland. WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (DC METRO)

ICE STORM WARNING (MOUNTAINS, FAR WEST)

Temperatures: Near 32

Winds: Light

Plan for the potential for dangerous travel conditions across the D.C. area overnight and into early Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory will go active for areas inside and around the beltway; an ice storm warning over the mountains. THURSDAY:

Morning rain, afternoon clearing

Highs: 48-53

Winds: Southwest 5-15

Scattered showers for most of the day, tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average. FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy

Highs: Near 50

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Plan for plenty of sun Friday with highs near 50.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

