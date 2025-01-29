Wind advisory issued for DC region as 40-50 mph gusts blow into town

Residents across the D.C. region are in for a bit of an intense Wednesday as the day will be full of sunshine, with temperatures getting as high as 60 degrees.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson described the anticipated high as “looking like our warmest day for 2025 so far.”

But, there’s a kicker.

While it’s gonna be sunny, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is expected that wind gusts will range anywhere between 40 and 50 mph.

Strong winds will eventually calm Wednesday night, but it’ll pave the way for what 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin described as “more seasonable” temperatures come Thursday.

Now, if you’ve been avoiding getting a car wash done because of the long lines at the local spot, you’re in luck Friday.

The start of the weekend will see soaking rains that will wash away any leftover salt residue on roadways and cars. Rudin said rain totals could be between one-half to one-inch in some parts of the D.C. area.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: WIND ADVISORY 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mostly sunny, windy

Highs: 55-60

Winds: West 20-40, Gusts to 40-50 mph

A wind advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service for Wednesday. Expect westerly winds to gust in excess of 40 mph at times. First Alert Weather will be on “wind alert” for the day. Winds will ease during the evening as a cold front clears the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clear

Lows: 22-32

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Winds will decrease and remain light out of the west overnight. Expect lower temperatures in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 45-50

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Cooler, more seasonable air returns with highs around 50 degrees. Plan for sunshine and lighter winds, which should make for a nice winter day.

FRIDAY:

Soaking rain, breezy

Highs: 50s

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

A much needed soaking rain is on the way Friday. Forecasts trends indicate a solid one-half to one-inch for most neighborhoods, enough to wash away any leftover salt on sidewalks and roadways.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

