Cold air, high winds return to DC region Thursday, icy roads possible during AM commute

You should bundle up and be careful on your morning commute to work as cold air and high winds return to the D.C. area Thursday with the possibility of icy roads. Here’s what you need to know.

After a strong cold front that brought heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday, temperatures overnight dipped to the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. According to 7News First Alert Weather Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff, any ponding water may have froze due to the lingering moisture, possibly creating black ice on sidewalks, bridges, and overpasses.

“If you are in a spot that is below freezing this morning, it could be a little slick and it looks wet, so just be careful of that,” van de Graaff said.

Even though sunny conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon, bringing temperatures up to the low to mid-40s, wind gusts around 20-25 mph will make it feel like in the 30s and colder.

In the evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s, making it another frosty night.

Friday will also be in the low to mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry as temperatures in the 40s, but also light winds. However, when you go back to work on Monday, van de Graaff said to plan for a wet commute because wet weather could be coming back on Sunday night.

Forecast

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold

Highs: 42-47

Wind Chills: 20s and 30s

Winds: West 10-20 mph

After receiving over one inch of rain in many neighborhoods Wednesday, watch out for black ice this morning on sidewalks, bridges, overpasses, etc., as temperatures hover around freezing. Dry and cooler weather is expected today with highs in the 40s. It will be a bit breezy, at times, with wind gusts around 20-25 mph. This will make for feels-like temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. While we are on a Cold Alert, high temperatures will only be a few degrees below average. It’s more for the big change compared to yesterday. THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 27-34

Winds: Light

It will be a clear and starry night with the waxing gibbous moon shining bright. Low temperatures will drop below freezing in most neighborhoods. With clear skies and light winds, areas of frost will develop. FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 42-47

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Frost is possible to kick-start the day with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 20s. Expect clouds to increase during the day with highs in the 40s. Winds will be light, so we won’t have much of a wind chill, but it will still be cold, so dress warmly. Dry and cold weather is expected for your Friday night plans.



SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 38-44

Winds: East 5-10 mph

After a freezing cold start, high temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be dry with relatively light winds for your outdoor plans.



SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 43-48

Winds: East 5-10 mph

It will be another freezing cold start with temperatures in the 20s. It will become overcast with highs in the 40s and light winds. Our next weather maker will approach from the west bringing our next chance for precipitation. Latest guidance brings in the wet weather after dark. There’s a chance for a wintry mix in the mountains with a cold rain set to arrive late Sunday night. At this point, plan for wet pavement for the Monday morning commute.

