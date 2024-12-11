Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Rain, heavy winds expected to linger in DC area

Heavy and continuous rain is expected to coat the D.C. area on Wednesday with storms and high gusts expected. Here's what you need to know.

After a wet morning commute, the rain will continue as heavy showers soak the region through the afternoon. There is also fog outside for most of the region, as visibility will be reduced.

Storms could bring thunder and damaging winds at an anticipated speed of 30-40 mph.

“Overall, a widespread 1-2 inches of rain is expected areawide, with localized totals up to 3 inches possible. With all of the area in drought, this is expected to be a beneficial rainfall,” the National Weather Service said in their forecast.

A strong cold front will also move into the area, dipping temperatures into the lower 40s, the weather service said.

“This powerful cold front that will move through and bring copious amounts of rain. Could be looking at an inch to an inch and a half (of rain) with wind gusts around 35 mph,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

By Thursday, the clouds will part as sunny skies and bone-chilling temperatures are forecast. Wind chills will drop back down to as low as 19 degrees Thursday morning.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times

Temperatures: 60s to 40s

Winds: Becoming NW 10-15, Gusts 30 mph

Plan for an impactful weather day, as a strong cold front approaches. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon hours with rain ending from west to east between 4-6 p.m. Rainfall totals will average around 1.5,” so plan for ponding on area roadways. Winds will increase by 4 p.m., as they shift out of the northwest ushering in cooler air. Temperatures will be the highest this morning in the 50s and 60s, but will fall into the 40s throughout the afternoon with wind chills falling into the 30s. You’ll certainly feel the change picking up the kids from the bus stop and leaving the office after work.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, wind ending, clearing skies

Lows: 29-37

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Plan for wind chills to fall out of the 30s and into the 20s overnight with air temperatures falling to near the freezing mark in our western suburbs. The wind will help dry us out overnight, but any lingering moisture could freeze where temperatures fall to, or below, freezing. Keep a lookout for black ice come Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: COLD ALERT

Partly cloudy, breezy

Highs: 40-48

Wind Chills: 20s & 30s

Winds: West 5-15+ mph

Drier and cooler weather returns Thursday with highs in the 40s. Factor in northwesterly breezes and feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. While it will be colder than it’s been, it will be relatively seasonal considering the time of year. Our average high is now 50 degrees.



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Light and variable

Frost is possible Friday morning with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 20s to kickoff the day. It will be a sunny end to the week with high temperatures, a bit below average, in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be light, so we won’t have much of a wind chill. Dry and cold weather is expected for your Friday night plans.

THIS WEEKEND:

Current conditions

