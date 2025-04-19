Saturday expected to be hottest day of the year — so far

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to average around 85 in the D.C. area — the highest temperatures so far this year.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to average around 85 in the D.C. area — the highest temperatures so far this year, and 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

The highest highs expected on Saturday are in the low 90s at all three regional airports.

But, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans told WTOP he expects a nice breeze throughout the day.

Conditions will cool off by Saturday night, as more cloud cover bring a low into the 60.

On Easter Sunday, the D.C. region can expect a slightly cooler, cloudier day — but still a mild spring day, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

That mild-but-cloudy weather will carry into Monday, giving way to some warm April showers Tuesday morning.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Breezy and mild

Highs: 83-88

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

Plan for a mild day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Record highs for today are in the low 90s at DCA, IAD and BWI. Expect more clouds than sun with no rain expected.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy

Lows: 60-70

Winds: Northwest 10 mph

The front slowly moves through the area with winds shifting out of the northwest and cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible near the Pennsylvania state line.

SUNDAY/EASTER: Cloudy

Highs: 65-75

Winds: North 10 mph

Slightly cooler but a rather mild day and less humid as the front will bring in drier air.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 68-73

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

More clouds than sun with temperatures closer to average in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: AM showers

Highs: 75-80

Winds: West 10-15 mph

A weak weather-maker may bring some rain in early Tuesday morning during the morning commute. Clouds would then decrease for the second half of the day and temperatures reach 80 degrees.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

