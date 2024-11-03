Election Day will be a warm one in the DC area

Election Day will be warm in the D.C. area as people cast their votes for the next president along with local officials and ballot measures. Here's what you need to know.

Things are heating up for Election Day — in more ways than than the obvious.

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the D.C. area as people cast their votes for the next president along with local officials and ballot measures.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday.

There will also be passing clouds and a light breeze of around 5-10 mph.

There will be a change to the forecast Wednesday as a cold front approaches the District, bringing cloudy skies. Thursday will feature a chance for showers across the D.C. region.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Clear and cool

Temperatures: 50-59

Winds: East 5 mph

Mainly clear and cool with a few clouds.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies

Lows: 38-48

Winds: Light and variable

Clear skies overnight with chilly temperatures in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 62-68

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

A warm-up begins for the work week with temperatures climbing well above average for Election Day and beyond. Rain may return to the forecast for the second half the work week.

ELECTION DAY:

Passing clouds

Highs: 75-80

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The warming trend continues with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 77-82

Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph

A cold front approaching the area will increase clouds with shower chances increasing across the area on Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Chance for Showers

Highs: 68-73

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Best chance for showers we’ve seen in over a month along an approaching cold front. Rainfall is expected to be light and mainly isolated in nature.

