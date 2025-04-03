‘Tricky forecast’: Thunderous Thursday could rock parts of DC region

There's a chance for thunderstorms Thursday in the D.C. region and some of those could bring high winds.

The highest chance for storms is during the late afternoon and through the evening, but the DMV is mostly under a “marginal risk” of severe storms.

On Thursday afternoon, 7 News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said that the Storm Prediction Center puts the risk at a 1 out of 5.

“Tracking a weather maker that’s going to keep us a little unsettled over the next several days, also making for a little bit of a tricky forecast,” said 7 News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan. “Today, though, warm, windy and humid, with mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers and maybe even a few isolated thunderstorms later today.”

Some of those storms could be strong to severe, Whelan said.

Blustery Southwest winds are expected with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures in the low 80s and humidity will make it feel like summer.

It looks like the wet weather isn’t going anywhere. Scattered showers are forecast overnight, with the highest chance being after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

That rain could continue through Friday morning.

The weekend isn’t looking much drier. Showers are a possibility on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We could have a few showers Saturday morning, but Saturday afternoon, we may see some sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s,” Whelan said. “We’ll be dry Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon and evening, a cold front could trigger additional showers and storms.”

Full forecast

THURSDAY EVENING:

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms

Temperatures: 70s to 60s

Winds: Southwest 10-25 mph

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening across the DMV. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the DMV under a “marginal” risk, a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms. First Alert Weather will remain on “storm alert.”

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Showers

Highs: 65-70

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Showers are possible, especially for the morning hours, with cloudy skies expected for most of the day. Temperatures will be cooler than Thursday thanks to a northerly wind direction.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy, Morning Showers

Some Late Day Clearing

Highs: 68-77

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Saturday will start off rather dreary with morning showers possible. There’s a chance skies may brighten during the afternoon which may allow temperatures to climb into the 70s, possibly even the 80s in the Shenandoah Valley. There will be a meandering weather front draped across the area making the weekend forecast rather tricky. SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely

Highs: 67-75

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Showers and storms are becoming more likely Sunday afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches. MONDAY:

Partly Sunny

Stray Showers

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

The week will start off on a cool note with highs only in the 50s.

