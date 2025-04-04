Gloomy weekend forecast looms ahead

You know what they say: April showers! The D.C. region is in for a cloudy and wet weekend.

Clouds hang over the area and scattered showers are expected throughout the day Friday, with high humidity and warm temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s, with some rain here and there.

Saturday will kick off cloudy with some pre-sunrise showers, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. But later in the day, we might get a break from the clouds. Those clouds clearing could help temperatures get back up to the high 70s, especially south and west of the district, van de Graaff said.

The trend continues Sunday, with a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will brew as a cold front moves into our region.

For the full forecast, read below.

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Highs: 68-74

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Grab the umbrella out the door with scattered showers in the forecast to wrap up the work and school week. It is very warm and humid this morning, with temperatures around 70 degrees. Temperatures won’t change much throughout the day, thanks to a more northerly wind direction.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy Skies

Showers Possible

Lows: 55-60

Winds: East 5 mph

Shower chances continue overnight with overcast skies and mild temperatures.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy, Morning Showers

Some Late Day Clearing

Highs: 68-77

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Saturday will start off rather dreary, with pre-sunrise showers likely. A meandering weather front draped across the area is making for a tricky weekend forecast. There’s a chance skies may brighten late in the day, which may help temperatures climb into the 70s, especially south and west of D.C. Temperatures may stay stuck in the 60s elsewhere with a southeast wind direction.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely

Highs: 67-75

Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Showers and storms becoming more likely Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny

Highs: 45-50

Winds: North5-10 mph

Noticeably chillier/colder weather arrives to kick-start the new work and school week with below-average temperatures, so don’t put away the coats just yet.

