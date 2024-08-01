DC region under heat advisory Thursday PM as feels-like temps creep past 100

Thursday's highs will be in the upper 90s, with uncomfortable heat index values from 97-107 degrees and some isolated storms. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire area from noon to 8 p.m.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

Over the past two weeks, the D.C. area felt some relief from the oppressive heat. But it returned Wednesday, with temperatures creeping toward the triple digits.

Yet, the hottest parts of the week will be Thursday and Friday, with soaring temperatures nearing the century mark. Here’s what you need to know.

Thursday’s highs will sit in the upper 90s, with uncomfortable heat index values from 97-107 degrees and some isolated showers and storms.

The 7News First Alert Weather Center has put a heat alert in effect for the afternoon. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. for the entire area.

The weather service warns in its forecast to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Hot and humid conditions over the next several days, paired with an active upper-level pattern, will lead to daily chances for showers and storms through the weekend. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/kQSabin16Q — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 1, 2024

Friday will be even hotter, with temperatures reaching 98 and feels-like temperatures between 102 and 108 degrees. 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans says the heat alert could stay in place over the next two days.

“Tracking a very hot forecast,” Evans said. “That may continue into Friday, as temperatures also look to be in the upper 90s. Both days will feature shower and thunderstorm chances, some severe weather is possible after we had some gusty winds last night.”

The weekend, while more tolerable, will still be uncomfortable, with temperatures staying in the 90s and a heat index value over 100 degrees Saturday.

The upcoming heat wave comes after the D.C. region experienced its fourth hottest July on record and the third hottest since 2011, Evans said.

The D.C. area has already seen 35 days at or above 90 degrees, almost reaching the annual average, which is 40. Last year through July 31, there were 19 days at or over 90 degrees, and for the whole year there were 32.

Current weather

Forecast:

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT

Passing clouds, PM storms

Highs: 95-98

Heat Index: 100-107

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A very hot day in store with high temperatures almost ten degrees above normal. The high humidity will put the heat index above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely, which may provide some heat relief late in the day. The risk for severe weather is low.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Leftover showers, mostly cloudy

Lows: 70-80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Any leftover rain should end by midnight. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Passing clouds, PM storms

Highs: 95-99

Heat Index: 102-108

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Temperatures are expected to climb a little more, approaching 100 degrees in some areas. Expect the heat index to be around 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Once again, possible showers and storms may bring some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. The risk for severe weather is low.

THIS WEEKEND:

More storm chances during the day and temperatures will begin to come down across the area. Chances for rain Saturday and Sunday remain at 50% during the afternoon. The risk for severe weather is low, but strong storms are likely with the heat and humidity. High temperatures should stay closer to average, near 90 degrees.

Outages:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Emily Venezky contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.