‘Some of the hottest conditions in years’: DC area could see record-breaking highs this weekend

The D.C. area will continue to see triple-digit temperatures through the weekend as a heat wave rages throughout the Northeast.

Heat index values will continue teetering above 100, with the only chance of refuge being a possible isolated thunderstorm on Saturday that could bring air temperatures down slightly in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the D.C. area between 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, meaning “extremely dangerous heat conditions” are in store.

“Mostly dry conditions are expected with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly focused over the mountains,” the weather service wrote.

Yes, June has been 🥵and dry so far The drought monitor (https://t.co/MP9jYThP7J) has drought conditions across the region Dulles Airport is off to it’s driest start to June on record (June 1-21) with 0.28″ of rain Rain chances⬆️this weekend, but still remain isolated pic.twitter.com/dkb9FTnAvy — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 22, 2024

7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson added that the region could see “some of the hottest conditions in years moving in for the upcoming weekend.”

At Dulles International Airport, records could be broken this weekend as temperatures are forecast to be between 98 and 100, knocking out the last record of 99 and 96 in 1988.

The possibility for an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday could bring some strong winds to help cool us down from this “dangerous heat,” Johnson said.

Today will be the hottest day of the year thus far. Heat Advisories remain in effect for the majority of the area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may also be possible this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/2F1TecagHd — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 22, 2024

The National Weather Service said Saturday “will be the hottest day of the year thus far.”

7News Meteorologist Jordan Evans said “another very hot and very humid day” is expected Sunday.

Some area jurisdictions have canceled outdoor events and activities ahead of the extreme weather we’ll be seeing this weekend.

If you plan on being outside this weekend — first of all, we’re so sorry — here are some tips on how stay cool:

Drink plenty of fluids like water or a sports drink

Stay out of the sun and find the shade

Check up on relatives and neighbors, and especially vulnerable groups like young children or seniors

Remember to keep your pets in your sight and not left unattended in vehicles, and make sure they’re hydrated when out for a walk

For those who don’t have access to an air-conditioned room, D.C. offers places to beat the heat. Find a list and map of cooling centers on the District’s interactive map.

The District’s spray parks and pools are open for residents to cool off on these hot days.

Montgomery County, Maryland, does not offer cooling centers, but the county said facilities such as libraries, along with recreation, senior and regional services centers are open to provide respite from the heat. Outdoor and indoor pools are open, but admission rates do apply.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, libraries, community centers, rec centers and human services regional offices also act as cooling centers. County homeless shelters act as cooling centers, too, for those experiencing homelessness.

A list of available cooling centers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is available online, and in Loudoun County, Virginia, facilities normally open to the public also act as cooling centers.

For a list of all spray parks open in Arlington County, Virginia, click here. A comprehensive list of cooling centers around the D.C. area can be found here.

Forecast

SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT

Mostly sunny

Highs: 97-101

Feels Like: 103-106

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Plan for very high temperatures and humidity that could be dangerous for anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. The Heat Risk value Saturday is a Level 3 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. There is also a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and/or evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with such high heat and humidity.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Lows: 74-81

Winds: South 5 mph

A very warm overnight forecast with lows only around 80 degrees in the District.

SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT & STORM ALERT

Mostly sunny

Highs: 96-100

Feels Like: 103-108

It will be another very hot and very humid day across the D.C. area. The Heat Risk value Sunday is a Level 4 out of 4, so take the heat alerts seriously. This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with an approaching front during the evening. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and lightning.

MONDAY:

Passing clouds, leftover showers

Highs: 91-95

Winds: West 5-15 mph

Some heat relief returns behind the front, with lower humidity and temperatures. Leftover showers and storms are possible in the morning.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and dry

Highs: 89-93

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Lower humidity continues with temperatures in the low 90s around the D.C. area.

Current weather

