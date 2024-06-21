Beat the heat at these DC-area cooling centers

Local governments throughout the D.C. region are turning various spaces into "cooling centers," for those who may not have access to a place to beat the heat.

As heat index values are expected to hit more than 100 degrees this weekend, creating the potential for dangerous conditions, local governments throughout the D.C. region are turning various spaces into "cooling centers," for those who may not have access to a place to beat the heat.

At the cooling center at the Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center in Prince George’s County , you can pass the time by playing arcade games or by sitting at a table and having some lunch.

“We are a cooling site for everybody,” said Diahann Carolyn Norris, assistant facility director at Rollingcrest. She said after registering at the front desk, people can stay as long as they want during operating hours.

The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County has 22 cooling centers open throughout the county during the summer months, not only during times of excessive heat.

“Safety is our priority,” said Jennifer Munoz, Latino and media engagement specialist with the department. “We want people to stay cool with these extreme temperatures we are experiencing.”

There are additional cooling centers at county libraries.

More information on where to find a cooling center near you is below:

DC

Maryland

Virginia

