Could Friday be the hottest day of the year in the DC region so far?

This Friday has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far in the D.C. area with temperatures forecast in the 90s.

This Friday has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far in the D.C. area with temperatures forecast in the 90s.

High temperatures will pick up on Thursday — it’ll be in the upper 80s.

But Friday will be the real deal, as there will be “some real summery-style heat and higher humidity,” 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

A few showers could pop up later in the day Friday with high pressure bringing thunderstorms for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will peak in the mid-90s west of the D.C. metro area in the morning and clouds will increase as chances of rain pick up.

“It’s going to be very humid that day with heat index values anywhere from the mid-90s to around 100 degrees,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.

The high temperatures probably won’t break records at regional airports on Friday — likely peaking in the low 90s. The record high heat for June 14 at Reagan National Airport was in 1954 at 98 degrees and 94 degrees at Dulles International and BWI Airport in 1994, according to the NWS.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 79-84

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Lows: 64-69

Winds: South 5 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 86-89

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 88-93

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.