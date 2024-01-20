Ice, dangerously cold winds remain as DC area recovers from 2nd winter blast

A second winter blast arrived in the D.C. region Friday and pummeled the capital area with nearly 5.5 inches of snow in some parts. But while the snow has departed, there are still other dangers: ice and freezing temperatures.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson warned that ice will be a concern throughout the day Saturday — and it’s a very cold one indeed.

“It’s going to be subfreezing all day long, and the winds are going to be ramping up with some sustained winds at about 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30,” she said.

Things will start off around 16 to 21 degrees, but the highs will only be nearing 29 later in the day. That means the wind chills will be in the single digits.

“That’s really frostbite kind of weather right there,” Johnson said.

She said to make sure you’re covered up if you plan to spend any time outdoors, “even shoveling, cleaning off the ice from around your home.”

Sunday starts off frigid, but looks a little better later on with more sunshine and less wind.

Temperatures will rise to around 30 degrees Sunday before a warming trend in the upcoming week as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Forecast

SATURDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid- to upper 20s. Wind chills single digits and teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Current conditions

