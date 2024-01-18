Another burst of winter weather is on the way this week. Here’s what to expect

Forecasters are predicting another 1-4 inches of snow for the D.C. region Friday to end a workweek that began with the most significant snowfall the area has seen in two years.

The snow is expected to starting coming down early in the morning, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“Low snowfall amounts, high impacts to area roads, that’s going to be all day Friday, even going in to Saturday morning with lower temperatures expected,” Johnson said. “By 5 a.m., we’ll have snow falling around the area the way it’s looking now and continuing until 8 p.m. That’s when the snow will end. … Again, we’re expecting between 1 and about 4 inches of snowfall.”

Johnson said the snow will start tapering, though, around 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1 inch of snow for D.C., with suburbs to the north and west getting more accumulation.

D.C. has a 24% chance to see more than 2 inches of snow, according to the NWS, and just a 1% chance at more than 4 inches. Frederick County, Maryland, meanwhile, has a 53% chance at more than 2 inches. In Oakland, Maryland, the NWS predicts there’s a 50% chance at more than 8 inches.

The snow will pile on top of remnants of Monday’s snowstorm, which brought 2-6 inches of accumulation to the area. The District got around 4 inches Monday, but some parts of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, topped 5 inches.

A notable amount of that snow has stuck around due to cold temperatures that moved in after the snowfall, and Friday’s system will be no different.

“Blustery conditions all weekend long with highs in the mid 20s Saturday, lower 30s for Sunday,” Johnson said. “Wind chill temperatures Saturday — grab those gloves and something warm again — single digits all day long.”

The cold temps Saturday could create another “hard freeze,” and bring more difficult conditions for D.C. area drivers to end the week.

Full forecast

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy and cold with an increasing chance for scattered snow showers overnight, as our next weather maker approaches.

FRIDAY: WINTER ALERT

Snow Likely

Highs: 31-36

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Plan for another round of snow Friday. Snow will develop overnight, so snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Light snow will continue through the afternoon and will come to an end by 8 p.m. Accumulations of 1-4 inches are possible. Our team will monitor snowfall trends and provide updates as new information comes in.

LOOKING AHEAD: COLD ALERT SATURDAY

The upcoming weekend is trending very cold and blustery. Temperatures will likely be below freezing throughout the weekend with wind chills in the single digits and teens. A pattern change is expected next week with high temperatures Tuesday back into the upper 40s with highs in the upper 50s by the end of the week.

