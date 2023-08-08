‘Calmer weather’ Tuesday, Moore surveys damage in northern Md.

Heavy rain left inches of standing water on the roads, and wet roads may cause delays during Tuesday's morning rush hour. However, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff expects a "calmer weather day."

The D.C. region is experiencing calmer weather conditions Tuesday after getting hit with hard storms on Monday, allowing some parts of Maryland to start the recovery process. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Some of the worst electrical damage’ in years

A storm rolled through the D.C. region on Monday evening, bringing strong winds, hail and even tornado warnings. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, according to the National Weather Service.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other state leaders visited Carroll County on Tuesday to survey the damage caused by Monday’s storms. He said officials are continuing to monitor the situation to make “sure that our communities are getting everything they need.”

“I just want to say we are thinking about all Marylanders, all throughout the state, who are still dealing with the damage of last night,” Moore said during a news conference.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller thanked Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) workers during the conference for restoring power to “almost the majority of the Marylanders, hours after the storm” despite “some of the worst electrical damage our state has seen in years.”

Downed electric poles trapped over 30 vehicles in Westminster around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Around 11:40 p.m., Maryland State Police announced all motorists were safely removed from the scene but traffic remains closed on east and westbound Maryland Route 140.

Secretary of Emergency Management Russell Strickland said his team is monitoring the damage in Carroll County and other jurisdictions across the state.

President and CEO of BGE Carim Khouzami said the company expects to have power restored to 80% of its customers still experiencing outages by Tuesday night, and 90% by Wednesday night. He said the restoration process could go on through the early part of the weekend.

Outages



As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, most of the remaining outages in the D.C. region are in Northern Virginia. Dominion Energy reported that about 2,600 customers in Fairfax County are without power, about 2,290 are out in Fauquier County, and another 2,000 in Loudoun County.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forecast:

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy

Highs: 80s

Heat Index: Mid 80s

Winds: West 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: Upper 80s

Winds: West 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:

Scattered Showers, Storms

Mostly cloudy

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Current weather:

WTOP’s Emily Venezky and Kate Corliss contributed to this report.

