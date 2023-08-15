Flood watch issued for DC area ahead of potential heavy rains

Another round of drenching storms is in store for the D.C. region and those storms could lead to flash flooding on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Listen live to the latest weather and traffic forecast on the 8s.

Another round of drenching storms is in store for the D.C. region Tuesday afternoon, which could lead to flash flooding and gusty winds. Here’s what you need to know.

Advisories, warning, watches

A Flood Watch has been issued from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. for D.C.; Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and southern Baltimore Counties in Maryland; and Fairfax County, the city of Arlington, the city of Falls Church and the city of Alexandria in Virginia.

The wet weather follows torrential downpours and flash flooding in the D.C.-area Monday, some of which killed dogs and stranded drivers in high waters.

The National Weather Service expanded its “slight risk” of severe storms from Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore to include most of the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service also added a flood watch for D.C., Baltimore and approximate suburbs through 8 p.m.

“Anomalous moisture coupled with the potential for multiple slow moving thunderstorms will result in the potential for flash flooding,” NWS said.

Tuesday, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said some of these isolated storms could create large pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.

“Today’s threat (is) more isolated” when compared to Monday, but “the worst storms (are) likely to have impacts,” Johnson said.

She added that some of these storms could contain some high winds with the potential to trigger storm warnings.

Most of the I-95 corridor has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for Severe Weather from the Storm Prediction Center for thunderstorms that are expected to move through this afternoon into this evening. Have multiple methods of receiving warnings. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/mGMeTBHFAY — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023

Looking ahead, Wednesday is likely to be less humid and sunny, with the potential to provide a break from local bouts of severe weather.

“Even the upcoming weekend is looking dry … that west-northwesterly breeze on Wednesday [is] bringing lower humidity,” Johnson told WTOP.

Area recovers from Monday flooding

Along Rhode Island Avenue, stormwater rose to nearly 6 feet high, pushing down the doors of pet day care District Dogs and leaving several animals dead.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported Tuesday morning that some windows were boarded up at the pet day care and walls splattered with grime in the aftermath of the flooding.

The pet day care on Aug. 15, 2023, the day after flooding turned deadly for several dogs. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Some of the windows at District Dogs were boarded up after storms on Aug. 14, 2023 led to dangerous flooding. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Grime splattered on the walls of the dog day care where several pets died due to flooding on Aug. 14. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Several people and pets were rescued following severe weather in D.C. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Ashton McCullers) Courtesy Ashton McCullers ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Rhode Island Avenue reopened Tuesday after an overnight closure and cleanup continues across the area.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Forecast

Tuesday: Chance PM showers, storms. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph. Highs near 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.