‘It’s a terrible thing’: Several dogs drown after flood at DC pet day care, boarding facility

"The emotion is hard to watch," D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said after delivering the news that several dogs have died in the flooding inside a pet day care and boarding facility in Northeast.

“The emotion is hard to watch,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said after delivering the news that several pets have died in the flooding inside a pet day care and boarding facility in Northeast following a storm.

It happened on Monday afternoon during severe weather that brought torrential downpour to the region.

Donnelly did not say how many dogs perished in the flood at District Dogs, as families of the animals are still being informed.

“It’s unbearable,” Donnelly said. “This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did … It’s a terrible thing.”

District Dogs owner Jacob Hensley said in a statement on Twitter that they are heartbroken over the events that happened.

“We are focused on doing everything we can to support impacted employee and customers during this difficult time,” Hensley said, adding that they continue to work with officials to review what happened.

A D.C. Fire and EMS engine is located nearby and crew members noticed rapid buildup of water underneath the Rhode Island Avenue railroad bridge. Donnelly said fire crews started helping people who were stuck there out of the water, including those in several cars and a truck.

The water rose nearly 6 feet in a span of a few minutes, “roughly to the middle of the doors or above the middle of the doors on District Dogs,” Donnelly said.

That’s when one of the walls gave in and the building flooded. Firefighters saw several people swimming out of the building and coming out of the door.

“It appeared they were in trouble,” Donnelly said. Firefighters went in and helped District Dogs’ employees get through, knocking through drywall at some point and working in what Donnelly described as, “very hard and rough situation to work in.”

Several people and pets were rescued following severe weather in D.C. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Several pets died in a flood inside a doggy day care and pet grooming facility. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo Flooding occurs near Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C. on Aug. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Jason Crighton) Courtesy Jason Crighton ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Several dogs were rescued from District Dogs, and about seven employees, Donnelly said. Overall, crews rescued some 20 people from the flooded area.

Megan Smith ran to District Dogs from a work meeting and was reunited with her pet Juniper.

“I saw a puddle on the floor and a stream of water. I saw the water just continually rise 3 to 4 feet,” Smith said, who watched it unfold from her device.

This is not the first time District Dogs has had to deal with flooding. A year ago, the business was inundated with about 3 feet of water inside the building.

Donnelly said he had not heard of severe flooding issues at District Dog, but said he was aware that there has been flooding in the area near Rhode Island Avenue.

DC Water said in a tweet that the area has “experienced chronic flooding, as far back as the late 1800s especially during intense storms.” Approximately 2 inches of rain in 45 minutes were recorded by the utility on Monday.

The Northeast Boundary Tunnel is scheduled to open in the next two months, which DC Water said will help “help mitigate the risk of flooding but not eliminate it.” The new tunnel is expected to open by the end of September, the water utility said, and will add storage to handle 90 million gallons of stormwater. The tunnel “will not prevent all flooding from intense storms but will lessen their impact,” DC Water said.

Our team is devastated by the loss of life during the flooding on Rhode Island Ave today. Many of us are pet owners and it’s heartbreaking to know some of the animals did not survive despite the heroic efforts of @dcdistrictdogs staff and @DCFireEMS. — DC Water (@dcwater) August 15, 2023

In a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, DC Water noted how the low point under the train overpass “acts as a bowl [where] stormwater flows into it from multiple directions.”

Donnelly said authorities, including DC Water, will investigate what happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.