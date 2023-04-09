Easter Sunday morning starts off with frost advisory, freeze warning

A frost advisory will go into effect for parts of the D.C. metro area from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. as temperatures fall to the low 30s.

7News Meteorologist Mark Peña says Easter Sunday to start off cold before warming up.

It will be a freezing start to Easter Sunday in the WTOP listening area.

Additionally, the National Weather Service said a freeze warning will stretch across parts of Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia, and Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties in Maryland, with temperatures falling to at or slightly below freezing from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.

After a week of strong winds, then severe storms and record breaking heat, the freeze may seem like more out of the ordinary weather.

Thankfully, 7News Meteorologist Mark Peña said the cold snap would be brief, and the area will warm up to the mid-60s during the day.

“Not only will it be dry on Sunday for easter, but it looks to be fairly comfortable,” Peña told WTOP.

A warming trend continues into the work week, with area temperatures

entering the 70s by Tuesday and 80s by Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine this week with very low rain chances through Friday.

Forecast

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. Winds: East 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

MONDAY: Areas of frost possible before 8 a.m. Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

WTOP’s Tadi Abedje and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report