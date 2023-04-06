Live Radio
Home » Weather News » DC region on alert…

DC region on alert for severe storms, possible hail Thursday

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 6, 2023, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a record warm weather on Wednesday, the D.C. area is on alert for the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Here’s what you need to know to prepare.

Heavy rain is expected to fall at some point during the afternoon and into the evening, 7News First Alert meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

“Storms could pack a punch with some high winds, even some hail. And well, we’re certainly going to get some brief heavy rain,” Johnson said.

There will be a wide range of rainfall totals from 0.10 inches to over 0.50 inches expected in some neighborhoods, 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan said. Also, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the early afternoon.

Friday will feel noticeably different, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the 60s.

The upcoming weekend is forecast to be dry. Saturday will be cool with clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy on Easter Sunday with a cold start, but a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s, Whelan said.

Forecast:

THURSDAY: Warm and humid morning with afternoon showers and storms. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Winds: North 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possible isolated showers. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold start, but a milder afternoon. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 60s.

Current conditions:

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up