DC region on alert for severe storms, possible hail Thursday

After a record warm weather on Wednesday, the D.C. area is on alert for the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Here’s what you need to know to prepare.

Heavy rain is expected to fall at some point during the afternoon and into the evening, 7News First Alert meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

“Storms could pack a punch with some high winds, even some hail. And well, we’re certainly going to get some brief heavy rain,” Johnson said.

There will be a wide range of rainfall totals from 0.10 inches to over 0.50 inches expected in some neighborhoods, 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan said. Also, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the early afternoon.

Friday will feel noticeably different, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the 60s.

The upcoming weekend is forecast to be dry. Saturday will be cool with clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy on Easter Sunday with a cold start, but a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s, Whelan said.

Forecast:

THURSDAY: Warm and humid morning with afternoon showers and storms. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Winds: North 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and possible isolated showers. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold start, but a milder afternoon. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 60s.

