Dropping temps, gusting winds kick off Presidents Day weekend in DC area

Hold on to your hat and zip up your jacket because it’s a windy and chilly Friday in the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

After a rainy and warm start to the day, there was a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the area before it expired. Wind chill temperatures will drop in the 20s and 30s Friday night, a big dip from earlier temperatures in the mid 50s.

Gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour has already led to some reports of downed trees on roads in Northeast D.C., Fairfax, Howard and Prince George’s counties, and dark traffic signals in Charles County near Waldorf and in Montgomery County near Olney, according to WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

Strong winds are expected through this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the area (see map) where northwest wind gusts around 45 to 50 mph are expected. pic.twitter.com/xEVNy0v031 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 17, 2023

On the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the WTOP Traffic Center reported delays eastbound at 4.5 miles, with no two-way traffic due to limited wind restrictions. The backup is easing this evening but eastbound traffic remains slow.

The winds will decrease a bit overnight, with lows in the 20s.

Saturday will be a seasonable day. It will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer with more clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s to 60 degrees.

Presidents Day on Monday will also be warmer, but there will be lots of clouds with a possibility of an isolated shower. Have the day off Monday? Here’s a list of what’s open or closed on Presidents Day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy and colder. Lows in low 20s in the suburbs and in the upper 20s near the District.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with diminishing winds. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Increasing cloudiness. Breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid-50s to 60 degrees.

MONDAY: A chance of a shower. Mild. Highs around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

