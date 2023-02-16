Presidents’ Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in the DC area

Like other federal holidays, Feb. 20 is a day off for many people in the D.C. region. There are also cancellations and schedule changes due to the holiday.

Feb. 20 is Presidents’ Day, which is a federal holiday meant to celebrate the first president of the United States, George Washington, and the presidents that followed him.

Just like other federal holidays, it’s a day off for a lot of people in the D.C. region. Also, there are cancellations and schedule changes due to the holiday.

Here is what’s open and closed on Presidents’ Day in the WTOP listening area.

Public Schools

There is good news for students and teachers. All public schools in D.C. region said they will be closed to observe the holiday.

Mail, package delivery

The U.S. Postal Service won’t be delivering mail and post offices are closed for Presidents’ Day.

However, UPS and FedEx will be doing their usual shipping and delivering, except for FedEx’s express and group economy options, they’ll go on a modified service schedule.

Banks

Most of the major banks will be closed to observe Presidents’ Day, except TD Bank and Wells Fargo.

Metro

Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, and 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday. Red Line trains will run every seven to eight minutes between Glenmont and Van Ness, and every 15 minutes between Shady Grove and Van Ness. Trains will run every 15 minutes on the Blue, Orange, Silver and Blue Plus Lines, and every eight minutes on the Green Line. Check out the detailed schedule on WMATA’s website.

Metrobus will use its Saturday schedule for all routes. People should plan ahead and check their route on the timetable.

MetroAccess will operate on a normal schedule, according to WMATA.

Traffic & Transit

The Maryland MARC Train will run on an R schedule on all three lines. The Virginia Railroad Express doesn’t operate on federal holidays.

Alexandria’s DASH buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Presidents’ Day.

Arlington’s ART buses on routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will run on Saturday schedules, but the STAR Call Center will be closed.

In Loudoun County, the commuter bus service, silver line connection bus service and courthouse shuttle from the Pennington Garage and Lot to the Courthouse won’t run. However, the local bus service will operate on a regular schedule.

The Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday schedule. All but 23 routes won’t operate. Cue Bus will be using a modified weekday schedule, meaning one bus per each route.

In Montgomery County, Ride On buses will operate on a holiday schedule. Check out the county’s Flash Orange Route holiday schedule.

OmniRide Express Buses won’t operate, but other buses, such as OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express, will operate with regular service.

Prince George’s County’s TheBus will run its regular weekday schedule.

On Tuesday morning, a significant change will be implemented at the Interstate 66 to Nutley Street Interchange on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in preparation for the future roundabouts going into place this spring.

As part of this traffic pattern change, the temporary traffic signals allowing left turns from the ramps from I-66 West to Nutley Street South and from I-66 East to Nutley Street North will be removed. Drivers will instead use the roundabouts to make these movements onto Nutley Street. This is the permanent routing for these movements.

Roads that typically have reversible lanes on weekdays operate in weekend mode on federal holidays such as President’s Day. That includes Rock Creek Parkway, Connecticut Avenue and Canal Road.

HOV rules are lifted on all standard HOV lanes in the region, except for Route 50 and Interstate 270 in Maryland, where rules apply 24/7.

That includes no HOV requirements Monday for the stretch of Interstate 395 HOV lanes outside of the Express Lanes. The Express Lanes in the I-95 corridor, I-66 and on the Beltway in Virginia never lift HOV requirements of three or more people in order to get a free ride, but tolls could be lower than a usual weekday for other drivers if there is lighter traffic in the lanes.

Parking

D.C. parking will be free Monday.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, payment isn’t required for on-street parking.

Parking is free in the city Alexandria and Arlington County, Virginia.

Department of Motor Vehicles

The District’s DMV locations will be closed from Saturday to Monday.

Virginia’s and Maryland’s Department of Transportation will be closed Monday.

Service Changes

DC

A library location will be open in each ward Monday. Trash collection will be pushed for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: All county offices will be closed, but normal trash collections will still happen

All county offices will be closed, but normal trash collections will still happen Charles County: All government offices will be closed along with the Animal Care Center, senior centers and the community centers. Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High indoor pools will open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All government offices will be closed along with the Animal Care Center, senior centers and the community centers. Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High indoor pools will open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Howard County: All government offices, courts and animal shelters will be closed in observance of the holiday. There will be regular trash services.

All government offices, courts and animal shelters will be closed in observance of the holiday. There will be regular trash services. Montgomery County: County offices and libraries are closed. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County offices and libraries are closed. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prince George’s County: County government offices will close for the holiday. Trash collection will occur as scheduled, minus bulk pickups.

Virginia