Home » Weather News » Dense fog to start Tuesday commute…

Dense fog to start Tuesday commute in DC area

Chad Merrill

October 25, 2022, 5:30 AM

D.C. area commuters on Tuesday morning should plan for expanding dense fog that was brought on by a unique weather setup.

High pressure lodged along the Northeast coast with considerable moisture trapped in the lowest thousand feet of the atmosphere is leading to widespread dense fog developing rapidly across the D.C. region.

Visibility will only range from less than a quarter of a mile to one mile through much of the morning.

Dense Fog Advisories extend across south central Virginia.

Here are a few reminders to help navigate the fog before heading to work or school:

  • Use low-beam headlights for best visibility; never use high beams because they cause too much glare making it more difficult to see the road ahead.
  • Similar to driving in a winter storm, keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in traffic patterns.
  • Be very vigilant and follow the lines on the road with your eyes because in many instances it may be the best way to navigate the fog.
  • If you can’t see ahead of you, turn on your hazards and pull into a safe location.

Visibility will improve later Tuesday morning into the afternoon with locations west of D.C. seeing patches of blue sky.

