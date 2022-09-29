Remnants of Ian expected to soak DC area this weekend; Ocean City music festival canceled

Remnants from Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed Florida earlier this week as a hurricane, are expected to bring boatloads of rain and potentially other nasty weather to the D.C. area this weekend.

The expected severe weather has led Virginia to declare a state of emergency and to the cancellation of a big music festival in Ocean City, Maryland, scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

The first chance of rain in the immediate D.C. area doesn’t come until late in the day Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

But the rest of the weekend could be a washout. It’s expected to be rainy, breezy and cool Saturday and Sunday and the rain could be heavy at times, Stinneford said.

All told, the region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain by Sunday night.

“It has been abnormally dry the last month, and the ground will be able to absorb the first round of heavy rain on Saturday. Flooding could become an issue Saturday night into Sunday,” Stinneford said.

“The rain from the remnants of Ian may persist into Monday night or Tuesday.”

The National Weather Service calls it a “chaotic weather pattern” across the Mid-Atlantic region. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to head north and make a secondary landfall on Friday near the Georgia-South Carolina border. That’s what will bring moderate to heavy rain for most of the area — but especially central Virginia, the weather service said.

The weather service said there is the risk of scattered flooding especially late Saturday into Sunday and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and south of U.S. Route 50.

The rain is expected to stick around into Tuesday before the dry-out begins.

In Maryland

In Ocean City, Maryland, organizers of the Oceans Calling musical festival said Thursday they are making the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the festival, citing the weekend’s expected severe weather.

“Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival,” organizers said in a statement. “We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority.”

Organizers said a full refund would be issued to ticket purchasers within 30 days.

Ocean City, Maryland, is set to host the event, which was set to feature performances by Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper and Alanis Morrissette, had originally been advertised as taking place rain or shine, which prompted criticism on social media from concert-goers.

Overall, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management said it is continuing to monitor the storm closely.

Along with the possibility of flooding, the department said periods of gale-force winds are possible at times through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point and Cobb Point, Maryland.

Meanwhile, officials in Calvert County in Southern Maryland, are handing out sand and sandbags to county residents who need them to prepare for possible flooding. The sandbags are being handed out at three locations. You can find more information on locations and hours on the Calvert County Government website.

In Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already declared a state of emergency in anticipation of possible effects from the storm, which allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm,” said Youngkin.

“We’re planning for rainfall projections anywhere from about two to more than six inches,” said Lauren Opett, spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The southern, central and eastern portions of the state are expected to get hit the hardest.

The weather has prompted Virginia Beach to cancel the Neptune Festival, an annual festival that typically attracts more than 400,000 people.

The McLean Artfest, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, in McLean Central Park, has been canceled, organizers announced. They said they were concerned the soaking rains could damage the artwork.

“It’s important to note that even when the storm exits, higher-than-normal tides could continue until Tuesday,” Opett said.

If you’re putting together an emergency kit, here are some tips on what to include and how to prepare.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.