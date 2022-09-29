DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected douse region

Take your plans indoors as the D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Take your plans indoors as the D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Event organizes are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

DC

The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the Nationals announced Thursday.

Maryland

In Ocean City, organizers of the Oceans Calling musical festival said Thursday they are making the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the festival, citing the weekend’s expected severe weather.

“We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority,” organizers said in a statement posted online.

Organizers said a full refund would be issued to ticket purchasers within 30 days.

Ocean City officials said the resort town is expected to be hit with high winds and tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain and tidal flooding.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We have been working closely with the event promoters since May 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, were evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation. Although this is disappointing to all of us, we are already working with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s coast next year.”

The GCCC Festival on the Green in Crofton scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled.

Kinderfest on Saturday in Prince George’s county has been canceled, and the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation said patrons will be refunded.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in anticipation of possible effects from the storm, which allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment.

The weather prompted Virginia Beach to cancel the Neptune Festival, an annual festival that typically attracts more than 400,000 people.

The McLean Artfest, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, in McLean Central Park, has been canceled, organizers announced. They said they were concerned the soaking rains could damage the artwork.

Art on the Avenue in Alexandria has been postponed to Nov. 12., citing wind and rain associated with the storm.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.