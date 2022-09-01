Labor Day weekend forecast: Late summer warmth, afternoon storms

As of Thursday, the forecast for the D.C. region's Labor Day weekend is for sunshine and high humidity, with a chance of afternoon storms Sunday and Monday.

Summer might be nearing its end, but the heat and humidity are poised to stick around for a little while longer.

As of Thursday, the outlook for the D.C. region’s Labor Day weekend calls for sunshine and high humidity with a chance of afternoon storms Sunday and Monday.

Daily highs will hover in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees through much of the weekend. Coupled with humid air, that’ll make it feel awfully summerlike despite Wednesday having marked the end of meteorological summer.

“The late-summer warmth will be hanging around a while longer as afternoon highs remain 3 to 5 degrees above average through Monday,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “On average, D.C. still reaches 90 (degrees) three times in the month of September. Last September had two 90-degree days, while 2019 had nine and 2011 didn’t have any.”

A high pressure pattern will keep the region’s skies largely clear on Friday and Saturday, but mounting humidity and an oncoming front will usher in a wetter pattern starting late Sunday.

If you’re heading to the beach one final time before the unofficial end of summer, Saturday and early Sunday might be your best bet for fair weather. After that, the forecast gets progressively more unsettled into Monday.

“Monday’s rain chance comes from an approaching cold front that is likely to hang over our area for several days,” Bell said. “Showers, and a few thunderstorms, will be common starting Monday afternoon and continuing well into the second half of next week.”

Rain remains in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast:

Thursday night: Breezy with fair skies. Cool. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Remaining pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Becoming a bit more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mostly cloudy with showers and afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

