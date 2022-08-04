Dangerous heat, thunderstorms forecast for DC area

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the D.C. area between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

A heat index “around 105 is expected,” as hot temperatures and high humidity “may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to a National Weather Service advisory.

Regional Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat index around 105 on Thursday.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, isolated flooding and gusty winds expected.

Take precautions for exposure to extreme heat.

The weather service said impacted areas are both the D.C. and Baltimore areas, including D.C. and Baltimore City, along with portions of northeast, central, and Southern Maryland, and portions of Northern Virginia.

A front later in the day is expected to trigger thunderstorms west of D.C. during the late afternoon to early evening, arriving in the D.C. area between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Those storms could produce heavy rain that leads to isolated flash flooding and gusty winds. A similar pattern of daytime heat followed by late-day and early evening storms is expected through the weekend.

Keeping Cool

Parts of the D.C. area will have cooling centers open or make other accommodations to escape the heat.

A list of District cooling center locations is available on the D.C.’s heat plan website.

In Maryland, the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation has a list of cooling centers available. Residents are asked check-in at the facility’s front desk when they arrive.

Anne Arundel County’s cooling centers are open throughout the summer. Find a list of those locations on the county’s cooling website.

In Virginia, Fairfax City has opened special cooling centers to help keep residents safe. Find the locations and hours on the city’s website.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index around 105. Highs lower to mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain, isolated flash flooding and gusty winds expected between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Late afternoon-evening showers and thunderstorms, with torrential downpours and isolated gusty winds. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered storms later in the day. Heavy rain possible. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated storms later in the day. Highs near 90.

