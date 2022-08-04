4 people in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

Four people are in critical condition after being struck by an apparent lightning strike near the White House on Thursday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in Northwest D.C.’s Lafayette Square as severe weather ran through the region.
A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman told WTOP that emergency crews transported two men and two women to area hospitals. They suffered life-threatening injuries.
Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022
Police have not released their identities.
A camera feed of the area showed the park closed to the public after the strike, with emergency vehicles staging on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House’s north fence.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.