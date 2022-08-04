WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Washington, DC News » 4 people in critical…

4 people in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

Mike Jakaitis | mjakaitis@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four people are in critical condition after being struck by an apparent lightning strike near the White House on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in Northwest D.C.’s Lafayette Square as severe weather ran through the region.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman told WTOP that emergency crews transported two men and two women to area hospitals. They suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released their identities.

A camera feed of the area showed the park closed to the public after the strike, with emergency vehicles staging on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House’s north fence.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up