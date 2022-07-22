WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Weather News » Summer's hottest weekend arrives

Summer’s hottest weekend arrives

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 5:36 AM

The hottest weekend of the summer is here, and no rain is in the forecast as the heat index is expected to be near 100 or above on Saturday and Sunday.

With severe heat in the forecast, D.C. will continue its ongoing heat emergency plan and open cooling centers across the city.

High temperatures in the region Friday may be the lowest seen this weekend, but they will still range from the low- to mid 90s, with slightly less humidity than Thursday.

The average temperature for this time of year is 90.

“High pressure, associated with the heat dome that has been baking the Southern Plains all week, is expanding into the Mid-Atlantic,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“This will suppress rain chances for the next few days, but leave us with temperatures approaching 100 by Saturday and Sunday afternoons.”

Temperatures through Friday night are expected to in the 70s.

While no formal heat advisory has been issued for Friday, heat will, as Bell said, approach 100 in parts of the area, with only the possibility of an isolated storm on Sunday.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot, but slightly less humid with a light breeze. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm, with fog in rural areas and clear skies. Lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot, light breeze. Heat index nearing 100. Highs in the 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated storm possible. Heat index nearing 105. Highs in the mid 90s to 100.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very humid, with rain and thunder, some heavy, likely after noon. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

