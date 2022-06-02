RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Wicked weather: Thunderstorms likely for DC, could be severe

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 8:09 AM

While the vicious heat is on its way out for the D.C. area, a different kind of wicked weather is rearing its head: thunderstorms with possibly damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

NBC Washington Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said there’s a risk of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday morning, mainly for the northern suburbs.

The severe weather threat comes later.

“Thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m., as the strong cold front comes our way,” Stinneford said.

“Any storms that do develop may produce damaging winds and some heavy rainfall.”

Highs for the region are expected to be in the mid- to high 80s, and showers and storms will taper off Thursday night. It’ll turn cooler and less muggy overnight, Stinneford said.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Chance of a shower or a thunderstorm this morning. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
  • Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms, tapering off after midnight. Becoming cooler and less humid. Lows: mid-50s to mid-60s.
  • Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
  • Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs around 80.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Radar

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Local News | Weather News

