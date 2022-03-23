RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
DC region’s cherry blossoms meet spring storms, chilly weather

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 2:05 PM

Heaviest rain expected between sunset this evening and sunrise Thursday. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Spring is here, along with a glorious full bloom of cherry blossoms across the D.C. region and those notorious April showers — a little ahead of schedule.

A storm system that brought severe winds and rain into several southern states this week has traced a path to the District and surrounding areas, bringing “beneficial rain” that could total anywhere from a half-inch to 2 inches.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman told WTOP that this storm could impact the metropolitan area through the early hours of Friday.

“Luckily, we are not expecting severe weather, but there will be pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds, too,” Grossman said.

But what about concerns for the colorful petals that line the Tidal Basin and National Mall? Grossman said she isn’t too concerned for the pink and white buds.

“The heavy rain and gusty winds may blow some petals off the blooms,” Grossman said. “The good news is, the blooms tend to be the strongest while in peak bloom with many petals so hopefully we won’t see much of a change.”

Sunday and Monday look chilly, with the potential for rain to kick back up over the weekend, bringing the peak bloom of the area’s cherry blossoms to an end. Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore advises planning your trip for sometime this week.

“Your best chance at seeing the cherry blossoms in all their glory will be Friday before that chill sets in,” Theodore said.

Forecast:

Wednesday night: Rain and a few thunderstorms with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms and showers will eventually dry with a slight chance for showers and storms in southern Maryland. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and gusty with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain showers with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder with highs in the low 50s.

Current conditions:

Outages:

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

