DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 2:29 PM

In an excited Twitter post on Monday, the National Park Service announced that the D.C. cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom along the Tidal Basin.

Peak bloom is a threshold at which at least 70% of the cherry trees are in bloom, according to the National Park Service.

D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Watch posted on Instagram that this year it has been an early bloom, fueled by above-average temperatures in February and warm temperatures in March.

After two years of going virtual due to the pandemic, the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival is in-person this year. It started on Sunday and runs through April 17.

Photographers were out taking advantage of the blooms early Monday morning.

The 2022 festival is the 110th anniversary of the gift of the trees from the mayor of Tokyo to D.C. as a gesture of Japan-U.S. friendship.

