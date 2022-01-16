DC area expecting snow storms, ice Sunday afternoon

Snow will start to move into the western and southern suburbs around noon Sunday and is expected to cover the region during the afternoon. The snow will transition to sleet, freezing rain and then rain into Sunday night.

Sunday’s Timeline

Current models estimate that snowfall could accumulate at 1-3 inches per hour in the late afternoon and evening Sunday, making roads hard to travel.

A Winter Storm Watch is effective Sunday afternoon until Monday morning from the National Weather Service. The watch includes:

Washington, Frederick counties in Maryland,

Rappahannock, Culpeper, northern Fauquier and western Loudoun counties in Virginia

The NWS said heavy snow is possible in those areas, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, and up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

LWX continues Winter Weather Advisory valid at Jan 16, 1:00 PM EST till Jan 17, 1:00 AM EST https://t.co/WRaeCRDGzo pic.twitter.com/aeKgJtJufN — Matt Ritter, WTOP Multimedia Meteorologist (@MetMattRitter) January 15, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory also stretches across the area with jurisdictions expected to see snowfall totals ranging from 2-6 inches. Those areas include:

Carroll, Baltimore, Montgomery, Howard and Hartford counties in Maryland,

Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fairfax, Arlington, Fauquier, Falls Church. Alexandria, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia

and Washington, D.C.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch are possible in those areas as well, according to NWS. However, rain forecasts could decrease the amount of snow accumulating in the region.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer said the ice could prove to be a bigger problem than the snow depending on how much accumulates.

Preparing for the storm

Virginia’s outgoing governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth, citing the oncoming storm. That declaration allowed emergency responders to prepare for the storm and move supplies and equipment where necessary.

Northam and state emergency officials talked Friday morning with Youngkin ahead of his inauguration. With the state of emergency in place, Gov. Youngkin said his response to the storm can begin as soon as he’s sworn in.

“I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now,” Northam said in a statement.

Road crews have applied anti-icing brine on roadways across the region, including Interstate 95. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the solution will prevent ice from bonding into the pavement during the storm, reducing the risk of hazardous road conditions while helping crews with snow and ice removal.

Once 2 or more inches of snow have accumulated, Virginia’s online snowplow tracker is activated, and users can monitor the status of roads, as well as where snow plows are working. Maryland has a similar interactive tool online.

Maryland State Highway spokesperson Sherry Christian said drivers should continue to follow the “basic guidelines.”

“But when you’re in inclement weather, you need to take it down a notch,” Christian said. “So slow down. Remember the posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, which is what this storm is not.”

Christian recommended people drive at least 10 mph below the speed limit, use caution around snow plows and clear all snow off of vehicles before driving.

Avoiding outages

Virginia’s electricity companies are also making preparations ahead of the weekend storm.

Casey Hollins, a spokesperson for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, said the company has proactively staged workers around their service territory in anticipation of Sunday’s snow. The company website has a tool to report outages.

Dominion Energy will also have workers and contractors on standby for possible outages, according to Peggy Fox, a company spokesperson. Outages can be reported on the company’s app.

Sean Matthews, a spokesperson for PEPCO, said their crews are also prepping for snow in D.C., and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland.

Matthew said outages can be reported online at the company’s website or by calling 877-PEPCO-62.

“If you do see an unsafe condition, whether it be a downed pole or wire that’s come down, always treat that in that situation as if that wire is active and energized,” Matthews said. “Don’t touch it; stay away from it and give us a call.”

They’re also encouraging people to prepare any supplies needed for alternative heat sources, like wood for fireplaces or gas for generators.

Matthews also recommended charging up devices and checking emergency kits for water bottles, nonperishable food, battery-powered radios, flashlights, first aid and medications.

Forecast:

SUNDAY: Snow developing around noon. Several inches of snow are possible by sunset. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow arriving in the early afternoon, heavy at times, with several inches in quick accumulations before evening. Snow will mix with freezing rain for several hours in the evening west of the U.S. 15 corridor then change to plain rain overnight with rising temperatures. Western areas will stay all snow. Temperatures rising into the mid 30s in the afternoon, rising further at night.

MONDAY: All rain and snow ending as flurries in the morning. Windy and turning colder. Morning high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Current conditions:

