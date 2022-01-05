DC area continues recovery from severe winter weather, power outages

While Wednesday morning weather looks poised to bring back the thaw and refreeze cycle in the days since the blockage of Interstate 95, Thursday offers the return of lighter winter weather — including snow.

Residents in the D.C. region have seen intense winter weather turn into debilitating traffic and continued power outages for the past few days.

The National Weather Service expects “light freezing rain or freezing drizzle” overnight on Tuesday and dropping temperatures, leading to slick and likely hazardous travel conditions. All have the potential to repeat the thaw-and-refreeze pattern that created hazardous conditions earlier in the week.

Afterward, Thursday’s weather stands the most potential to produce snow with a few inches possible on the ground around the region.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said the next storm system “will be an energetic storm but also a fast mover” with “plowable snow” remaining in the forecast.

This comes as the region continues to deal with problems caused by the previous snowstorm, reports of hypothermia caused by power loss or entrapment along the interstate, and previously reported shortages of snowplow operators in the region.

In the District, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart told WTOP that residents need to pay attention to weather, alerts and related warnings throughout the week.

“We’re still really digging out our residential areas, right now, both plowing and residents getting their sidewalks shoveled,” he said. “So, you know, I would limit travel as much as you can until probably [Wednesday] …”

Geldart said that the city is still monitoring the forecast to prepare and has continued treating the roadways. Most notably, he said, were issues with testing sites and public health issues around the city, with his goal to keep resources open as much as possible.

“Any time down on testing is difficult on both us and on the residents,” Geldart said

In Prince William County, Virginia, concerns about the weather and transportation remained as Supervisor Victor Angry admitted that “proactive [responses]” to the weather “were out of the question.”

“My initial reaction, just from me personally, was ‘how did I miss this?”

Power outages

Hundreds of thousands of people in Virginia have been without power since Monday morning but Dominion Energy says relief is coming slowly.

“This has been a historic storm,” said Peggy Fox, the media and community relations manager in Northern Virginia for Dominion Energy.

Fox said there were more than 5,000 different projects to repair.

“The stoppage on I-95 and Route 1 has really made it very, very difficult for our crews to get to all the outages,” Fox said.

She confirmed reports that about 800 mutual aid workers from Indiana, Florida, Georgia and beyond were added to their crews and working around the clock.

As of Tuesday night, WTOP’s Rob Stallworth had been out of power at his Woodbridge home since 8 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s challenging because there’s no power, there’s no heat, there’s no running water. And you’re kind of like, ‘are we camping in the woods, or what?'”

As of Tuesday evening, crews restored power to approximately 70% of those impacted.

“If you can imagine, every single outage, there’s maybe a wire, a pole down, a cross arm down, trees need to be moved, and you multiply that by thousands,” Fox said. “It’s just an enormous amount of work that needs to be done to get the wires back up and the power back on.”

Stallworth said he’s never gone this long at home without power, heat, or running water and that he’s grateful for his wife and the help from his neighbors — they’ve been trying to stay warm.

“We’ve been putting logs on the fireplace,” Stallworth said. “You really have to use your patience. You really have to just be thankful for what you have. And, you know, lean on one another in order to get through it.”

Dominion Energy remains a major power provider roughly two million Virginia homes with the majority expected to have power restored by late Wednesday evening and early Thursday, according to officials.

Early reports indicated that 400,000 were without power following Monday morning’s snowstorm — by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 290,000 customers saw power restored.

Charlene Whitfield, the senior vice president of Power Delivery at Dominion Energy Virginia, released a statement confirming their intentions to continue to work to bring power back to Virginians.

“We understand our customers rely on us for reliable service, particularly in cold weather and during the ongoing pandemic, and we are doing our best to respond to the catastrophic damage we have seen across our Virginia service area,” Whitfield said.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning with any freezing drizzle ending. Becoming partly sunny. A bit milder and more seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy and seasonably chilly. Periods of snow arriving at night. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Snow ending in the morning after a few inches of accumulation. Blustery and cold the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Current conditions:

